Doctor: Likening Coronavirus to Flu is unfair comparison

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) — When you say “Novel Coronavirus”, novel implies a pandemic we’ve never seen before. And since we’ve grown to know the annual influenza, many have been likening this new pandemic to that of the pandemic in 2009: The Swine Flu. But some say comparing H1N1 to Covid-19 is like comparing apples and oranges.

We have had influenza for 2,000 years; it’s various strains of influenza. But a lot of us have immunity, the humans have had vaccines. That’s opposed to COVID-19 where this is a new novel virus where the population has no immunity and we have no vaccine or treatment. Dr. Clark Milton, Corporate Health and Head of Infection Control Committee – Wheeling Hospital

In terms of the yearly influenza, Dr. Milton says we’re up to about 20,000 deaths and had over 20-million cases. But in terms of percentage, the Coronavirus is taking more lives than the flu.

We know that the case fatality rate is about 0.1 percent. When we compare that to COVID-19, if we’re lucky, it may be 1 percent. Which is 10 times higher. Dr. Clark Milton, Corporate Health and Head of Infection Control Committee – Wheeling Hospital

From a simple Google search, the number of confirmed cases is a little over 139,000, but if you look at the reported deaths, there’s a higher rate of death at 3.5 percent. With those numbers, it’s unknown how many people have contracted the illness.

In review of the 2009 pandemic with Swine Flu, we did develop a vaccine, although it was late, and it’s suspected that the herd immunity allowed it to fizzle out. In these unknown waters of COVID-19, we just don’t know. Dr. Clark Milton, Corporate Health and Head of Infection Control Committee – Wheeling Hospital

The doctor says we’re learning from the Italians that social distancing is the move, but while this virus came out of left field, preparation for pandemics began at Wheeling Hospital several years ago with Ebola. Those same measures are being used now.

Any respiratory infectious disease, whether it’s the Swine Flu, or this Novel Coronavirus, it’s important to take protective measures in order to avoid spread. We do the same thing today that we did then. Dr. Clark Milton, Corporate Health and Head of Infection Control Committee – Wheeling Hospital

Doctors with Infectious Disease Control say the uncertainty of this pandemic is the real cause for concern. But through mitigating COVID-19 exposure by screening on-spot, they are trying to keep this pandemic at bay.

