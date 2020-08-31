Dozens of inmates test positive for virus at WVa prison

MOUNT OLIVE, W.Va. (AP) — Dozens of inmates at a West Virginia prison have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ website, 138 inmates at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex are confirmed as having the virus, while 187 tests at the prison are pending.

A second round of tests was held at the maximum-security prison last week.

Gov. Jim Justice said earlier in August that several inmates and staff in a prison housing unit tested positive for the virus.