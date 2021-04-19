Dr. Fauci hints coronavirus policy on face masks may change

Coronavirus

by: Natasha Anderson

Posted: / Updated:

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci looks on during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on January 21, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Countdown To The Draft
April 29 2021 08:00 pm

WASHINGTON (WJW) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, hinted that there could soon be changes to the COVID-19 health policy on face masks.

During a Sunday morning interview on Meet the Press, Fauci said the recommendations about wearing face masks may change as more Americans get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Interviewer Chuck Todd asked Fauci why people who get vaccinated need to continue wearing masks.

He responded, “This is something that, as we get more information, it’s going to be pulling back that you won’t have to. But currently, the reason is that when you get vaccinated you are clearly diminishing dramatically your risk of getting infected.”

Fauci added that if you “don’t have a mask, you might inadvertently infect” those around you.

Additionally, the health expert explained that some variants of the virus are more resistant to vaccines. However, he reiterated that the vaccine works “very well” against the B.1.1.7 variant, which he says is the dominant variant in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter