Dr. Fauci hints coronavirus policy on face masks may change

WASHINGTON (WJW) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, hinted that there could soon be changes to the COVID-19 health policy on face masks.
During a Sunday morning interview on Meet the Press, Fauci said the recommendations about wearing face masks may change as more Americans get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Interviewer Chuck Todd asked Fauci why people who get vaccinated need to continue wearing masks.
He responded, “This is something that, as we get more information, it’s going to be pulling back that you won’t have to. But currently, the reason is that when you get vaccinated you are clearly diminishing dramatically your risk of getting infected.”
Fauci added that if you “don’t have a mask, you might inadvertently infect” those around you.
Additionally, the health expert explained that some variants of the virus are more resistant to vaccines. However, he reiterated that the vaccine works “very well” against the B.1.1.7 variant, which he says is the dominant variant in the U.S.