The United States’ top infectious-disease expert said on Tuesday that the country is out of the coronavirus pandemic phase.

Dr. Fauci was on the PBS NewsHour with Judy Woodruff when he was asked “How close are we to the end of this pandemic?” He called that an “unanswerable question.”

Dr. Fauci continued, “We are certainly right now in this country out of the pandemic phase.’

‘We don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level right now so, if you’re saying, are we out of the pandemic phase in this country, we are,’ Fauci continued

The doctor did say we should continue getting vaccines and that everyone may have to get vaccinated yearly and ‘longer than they would want to make sure the infection rate stays low.

This is a breaking news story, stick with 7News for updates.