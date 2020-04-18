JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Eight new recoveries from the coronavirus were reported by the Jefferson County Health Department Saturday morning.
However, two county residents recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The patients are described as a male and female. One individual is between 50 and 64-years-old and the other is 65-years-old or older.
There has been 26 cases confirmed in Jefferson County, as of 11 a.m. April 18.
Latest Posts:
- Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 10,222 cases, 451 deaths
- Principal finds unique way to commemorate graduating seniors amid coronavirus pandemic
- Saturday recognized as ‘National Linemen Appreciation Day
- US, Canada to keep border closed 30 more days
- Eight patients fully recover from coronavirus in Jefferson County