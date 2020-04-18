Eight patients fully recover from coronavirus in Jefferson County

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Eight new recoveries from the coronavirus were reported by the Jefferson County Health Department Saturday morning.

However, two county residents recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The patients are described as a male and female. One individual is between 50 and 64-years-old and the other is 65-years-old or older.

There has been 26 cases confirmed in Jefferson County, as of 11 a.m. April 18.

