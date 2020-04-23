Eminem thanks Detroit hospital workers with mom’s spaghetti

DETROIT (MLIVE/WLNS) – Eminem sent some Detroit-area hospital workers “mom’s spaghetti,” thanking them for their service on the front lines fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers at Henry Ford Health System posted thank you messages posted on their Twitter and Instagram pages.

Our #HealthcareHeroes “lost themselves” in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @Eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members! 🍝 pic.twitter.com/HyKXzzyhJ5 — Henry Ford News (@HenryFordNews) April 22, 2020

The post read: “Our health care heroes “lost themselves” in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, Eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members.”

Detroit is a national hot spot for COVID-19 cases and deaths. City leaders reported 87 new deaths on Tuesday after reporting 23 and 29 in the two days prior. Mayor Duggan says backlogged cases are to blame for the increase and says cases in Detroit have plateaued in recent days.

“We went up very fast, we started to come down and now we’re at a flat level,” Duggan said. “And if you look at those numbers, it’s very clear that Gov. Whitmer’s decision to extend the stay-at-home order was clearly the correct decision.”

It’s not known who made the “mom’s spaghetti” for the Henry Ford employees and Eminem hasn’t confirmed it came from him. “Mom’s spaghetti” is part of a lyric in one of the Detroit rapper’s most famous songs, “Lose Yourself,” from the movie “8 Mile.” “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

Eminem also used “mom’s spaghetti” back in December 2017 when he opened a pop-up shop in Downtown Detroit for a few days selling all kinds of clothing. People could also by “mom’s spaghetti,” which was made by Michigan-based restaurant group Union Joints (The Clarkston Union, Union Woodshop, Vinsetta Garage, Fenton Fire Hall, Pumphouse and Honcho).