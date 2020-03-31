Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Empire State Building lit to honor medical professionals

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY (WTRF) — The Empire State Building was lit up Monday night like an ambulance to honor first responders and medical professionals on the frontlines of the coronavirus.

The top of the iconic skyscraper was lit red, with revolving red and white lights circling the mast to resemble a siren.

New York’s governor says the worst is still ahead of them and that the virus has always been one step ahead.

The state has more than 1,200 deaths reported and the city alone has more than 900 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter