Empire State Building lit to honor medical professionals

NEW YORK CITY (WTRF) — The Empire State Building was lit up Monday night like an ambulance to honor first responders and medical professionals on the frontlines of the coronavirus.
The top of the iconic skyscraper was lit red, with revolving red and white lights circling the mast to resemble a siren.
New York’s governor says the worst is still ahead of them and that the virus has always been one step ahead.
The state has more than 1,200 deaths reported and the city alone has more than 900 deaths.
