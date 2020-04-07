Employees return to WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital after self-quarantine

BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Most of the 38 employees at WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital have returned to work after being self-quarantined last week.

Staff members were placed into quarantine after coming in contact with a patient who was visiting for other health concerns but later tested positive for COVID-19.

All but two hospital employees have received negative results. They remain in quarantine awaiting test results.

According to officials at WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital, staff members were only placed in quarantine out of an abundance of cuation.

All employees were wearing PPE gear except eyegear during the incident since the patient was not showing any symptoms.

