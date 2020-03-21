‘Essential services’ to continue as normal during State of Emergency

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Commissioners called for a special meeting Friday and declared a State of Emergency for Ohio County.

During this time, essential services, such as the 911 center, will continue as normal, along with police and EMS responders.

If a 911 call comes in the police department ,the fire department, emergency medical service—we are still going to answer those calls like we normally would. All city and county services like the water department, the street department, public works water is going to be flowing everything is going to be moving. Lou Vargo, Director – Wheeling-Ohio County Homeland Security Emergency Agency

County officials are, howver, urging residents to send in their bills via mail.

