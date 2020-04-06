Expanded stay-at-home order goes into effect in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An expanded stay-at-home order in Ohio includes new provisions for businesses and residents.

The order, which takes effect Monday, directs businesses that are still open to determine and enforce a maximum number of customers and to ensure those outside are keeping a safe distance from one another.

Many travelers arriving in Ohio from other areas are being told they must quarantine for two weeks.

Wedding receptions are limited to 10 people.

The Ohio state government reported that more than 4,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 119 have died.