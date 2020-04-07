Expanded stay-at-home order goes into effect; restaurants can sell ‘carryout’ alcohol in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Gov. Mike Dewine’s extended stay-at-home order began on Tuesday. The order is expected to last until May 1.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing, the governor announced that SNAP beneficiaries would receive the maximum allotment for their household. Those individuals would also be able to pick up items at their local food bank.

Ohio restaurants with a liquor license will now be able to serve customers up to two pre-packaged alcoholic drinks per carryout order.

As of April 7, there has been 4,782 confirmed cases in the Buckeye State, along with 1,354 hospitalizations and 167 deaths.

