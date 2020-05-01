Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Face ID update will recognize masks users on iPhone

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

With people wearing masks in public in the Coronavirus era, some iPhone owners are finding the face I-D function not recognizing them.

In the new version of I-O-S, face I-D will recognize when someone is wearing a mask, and the iPhone will instantly pull up the passcode entry screen.

The Face I-D tool still won’t unlock your iPhone unless you take off your mask, but it will make the switch to the passcode unlock option significantly faster.

It’s not clear when the fix will be rolled out.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter