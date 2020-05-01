Face ID update will recognize masks users on iPhone

With people wearing masks in public in the Coronavirus era, some iPhone owners are finding the face I-D function not recognizing them.

In the new version of I-O-S, face I-D will recognize when someone is wearing a mask, and the iPhone will instantly pull up the passcode entry screen.

The Face I-D tool still won’t unlock your iPhone unless you take off your mask, but it will make the switch to the passcode unlock option significantly faster.

It’s not clear when the fix will be rolled out.

Latest Posts: