Family embraces decision that schools are closed for year and enjoys time together

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Hollie Adams has six children, ranging in age from 5 months to 15 years. She says the governor’s decision to keep the schools closed until next school year was a relief.

“I just feel like they would have had a lot of anxiety, going back into the building and having to worry about getting sick,” Adams said.

Two of her kids go to Linsly, three to Wheeling Country Day School. And all of them have been doing online schooling at home since March.

“We were fortunate that we had a couple extra iPads and computers at home to get the younger kids online,” she said.

They each log on at different times for their own classes. “For example, my fourth grader wakes up and she has a zoom call every day at 9 a.m.,” Adams said. “And then she has another one at maybe 11 a.m.”

Her second grader says she misses the fun at school, but is grateful that technology brings school to her.

“I’m so happy that the creator of Zoom made this for us so we can do things over a camera,” said Bella Adams, second grader.

With five kids in school, what’s her biggest challenge?

“It’s keeping track of all the different zoom calls because they might change from week to week for every kid,” she said.

Even so, it’s a slower pace than their former hectic life of rushing from school to activities.

“My siblings and I go to school in the morning, and then we go straight to our activities and sometimes we don’t get home until 11 at night,” said Savannah Adams, 7th grader. “So now we’ve got a lot of time together that we don’t usually get.”

Hollie says they’ve been given the gift of time. “We’ve really enjoyed it,” she said, “We’ve done lots of family walks. We’ve done family drives around Oglebay. We’ve taken bike rides. It’s been wonderful.”

