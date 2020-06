Finish line at the Ohio Valley mall has closed it doors. That’s according to Belmont County Deputy Health Director, Rob Sproul.

Sproul told 7news a female in her 20’s, who worked at the retail store, returned home from the infamous trip to Panama City Beach, and tested positive.

The woman has not worked at the store since coming back to the Ohio Valley. The store will reopen their doors after a thorough cleaning.

Stay with 7news for any updates.