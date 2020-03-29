Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

First coronavirus-related death reported in West Virginia

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting the first death related to the COVID-19 in the state.

State officials were notified Sunday through the Marion County Health Department and United Hospital Center

The individual was identified as an 88-year-old female from Marion County. No additional details will be released.

We extend our sincere condolences to this family.

Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter