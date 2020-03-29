First coronavirus-related death reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting the first death related to the COVID-19 in the state.
State officials were notified Sunday through the Marion County Health Department and United Hospital Center
The individual was identified as an 88-year-old female from Marion County. No additional details will be released.
We extend our sincere condolences to this family.Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
