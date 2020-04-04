Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

First Ohio prison inmate tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP) — The first Ohio prison inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate is housed at the Marion Correctional Institution where an employee also has tested positive.

In other coronavirus developments, county health district officials have told employees at a federal prison in Ohio where two inmates have died from COVID-10 to self-quarantine when not at work.

Also, two more universities in Ohio announce they will hold virtual commencements. And a 160-year-old tradition of slowly climbing 96 steps while praying at a Roman Catholic Church in Cincinnati has been canceled.

As of Friday there were just over 3,300 confirmed coronavirus cases and 91 deaths in the state.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter