First Ohio prison inmate tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND (AP) — The first Ohio prison inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate is housed at the Marion Correctional Institution where an employee also has tested positive.

In other coronavirus developments, county health district officials have told employees at a federal prison in Ohio where two inmates have died from COVID-10 to self-quarantine when not at work.

Also, two more universities in Ohio announce they will hold virtual commencements. And a 160-year-old tradition of slowly climbing 96 steps while praying at a Roman Catholic Church in Cincinnati has been canceled.

As of Friday there were just over 3,300 confirmed coronavirus cases and 91 deaths in the state.

