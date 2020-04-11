Five new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths reported in Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Health officials in Columbiana County are reporting five new coronavirus cases on Saturday

As of 9:00 a.m., 95 county residents has tested positive for COVID-19. Deaths total six in the county but no additional deaths were announced on Saturday.

These statistics won’t be reflected in the data reported by the Ohio Department of Health until their daily 2 p.m. update.

