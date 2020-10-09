Flu or COVID-19? Is there a way to tell the difference?

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – For months we’ve heard the warnings about what could happen when flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic overlap.

While we all want to avoid both illnesses, what happens if we get one of them?

Is there a way to tell the flu and Coronavirus apart?

Unfortunately many of the symptoms are very similar between influenza, the flu, and COVID-19. Dr. Amanda Nichols, Family Practice Physician, WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital

Fever, a headache, a cough, congestion, body aches; in normal times these symptoms would only point to a common cold or the flu. Now, since they could be much more, can we spot the difference?

While doctors say it’s difficult without testing, there are signs that point directly to COVID-19.

Some of the things that are different we’ve seen with COVID-19 are the loss of taste and smell. Then one of the other things that we’ve really seen are that up to 30% of patients with COVID-19 don’t have any symptoms at all. Dr. Amanda Nichols, Family Practice Physician, WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital

If you do have these symptoms, Dr. Nichols said stay at home and monitor your symptoms. Also, get in touch with your primary care provider. They’ll help you determine if you’ve been in contact with someone with COVID-19.

You can take some Tylenol or ibuprofen for your symptoms and try to decide if you are somebody that you think might need to be tested. Dr. Amanda Nichols, Family Practice Physician, WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital

Something else that can help is getting the flu shot.

We really want to try to cut down on flu-like uh symptoms, flu-like illnesses in the community this year. That way we’re trying to eliminate the confusion we might have with symptoms that are out there that could be confused with COVID-19 like symptoms. Dr. Amanda Nichols, Family Practice Physician, WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital

This year more than ever doctors are recommending a flu shot for anyone six months and older.

Anyone under the age of nine, who is getting the flu shot for the first time, will need two doses.

As Dr. Nichols tells her patients, prevention is the best treatment.

We always emphasize hand washing, wearing a mask when you can’t social distance. Social distancing in large crowds. That’s always the best treatment, as much as we can just to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and even the spread of flu. Dr. Amanda Nichols, Family Practice Physician, WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital

Dr. Nichols also said a lot of people ask when is the ideal time to get the flu shot? Her answer is right now, the month of October.