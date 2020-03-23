Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- A beloved Ohio Valley tradition that helps those in need….is postponed due to COVID 19 concerns.

For the first time in 30 years, the Bethlehem Temple will not hold its Easter food basket giveaway.

Rev. Darrell Cummings says it has been tentatively rescheduled for May 2nd.



He says it was a painful decision, but they were told by the authorities that it was necessary.

We’ve been made to know that we would not be allowed or would be strongly discouraged to have it. And the police department, sheriff’s department and fire department have been partners with us for these last number of years and so their word and the public health and safety means a lot to us Rev. Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Temple

He says since it won’t be in time for Easter, hopefully, it can be in time for Mother’s Day.



They also have no in-person church services for now.



They have virtual services over the church’s web page, on Facebook or by conference call.



And they have a church app.



The pastor and the musicians take part in the services–but the seats are empty.