Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher and wife tested positive for virus

(WTRF)- Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach and elected member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Bill Cowher, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cowher told The Athletic that he and his wife, singer Veronica Stigeler — known by the stage name Queen V — weren’t tested for the virus when they were affected with symptoms in March but that they did test positive for antibodies a month later.

Cower said they realized symptoms when they came back from a vacation and lost sense of taste and smell.

“I think I got it in New York and all the traveling, people coming into Newark airport at the same time,” Cowher told The Athletic. “That’s when the virus came from Europe and there was no shutdown. We were out in New York that weekend as well in a few restaurants. Who knows? There were people in Honolulu coming from China and in Newark they were coming from Europe.”

Cowher and his wife have recovered from the virus.