Four inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Belmont Correctional Institution

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Four inmates at the Belmont Correctional Institution in St. Clairsville have tested positive for COVID-19.

This was confirmed by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

All 2,269 inmates at Belmont Correctional Institution are currently under quarantine.

Zero staff have tested positive for the coronavirus and no deaths have been reported, as of April 17.

