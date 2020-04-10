Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Belmont County; totals 49 positive

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Health officials are reporting four new positive COVID-19 cases in Belmont County.

Overall, 49 Belmont County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of that group, 13 have recovered from the virus.

The second death in the county was announced Friday morning. Officials reported that the patient was an 85-year-old female.

Health officials are urging the public to continue following social distancing guidelines.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter