Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Belmont County; totals 49 positive

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Health officials are reporting four new positive COVID-19 cases in Belmont County.

Overall, 49 Belmont County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of that group, 13 have recovered from the virus.

The second death in the county was announced Friday morning. Officials reported that the patient was an 85-year-old female.

Health officials are urging the public to continue following social distancing guidelines.

