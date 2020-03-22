Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Four new positive COVID-19 cases identified in West Virginia

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources updated residents Sunday on the coronavirus in the Mountain State.

Four new positive cases were identified in Jefferson, Kanawha and Monongalia Counties.

As of Sunday, March 22, there are currently 16 confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Jackson (1)
  • Jefferson (3)
  • Kanawha (3)
  • Marshall (2)
  • Mercer (2)
  • Monongalia (2)
  • Putnam (1)
  • Tucker (2)

444 tests have come back with negative results and four are still pending.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter