Four new positive COVID-19 cases identified in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources updated residents Sunday on the coronavirus in the Mountain State.

Four new positive cases were identified in Jefferson, Kanawha and Monongalia Counties.

As of Sunday, March 22, there are currently 16 confirmed cases in the following counties:

Jackson (1)

Jefferson (3)

Kanawha (3)

Marshall (2)

Mercer (2)

Monongalia (2)

Putnam (1)

Tucker (2)

444 tests have come back with negative results and four are still pending.

