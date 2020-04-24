Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Four new recoveries reported in Belmont County; 25 total

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Health Department confirmed seven new coronavirus cases Friday morning, bringing the total to 102.

However, health officials also announced four recoveries. 25 residents have fully recovered from the virus in Belmont County.

No new deaths were reported and remains at seven, as of April 24.

