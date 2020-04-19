Fourth coronavirus-related death confirmed in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Health officials confirmed the fourth death due to COVID-19 in Belmont County Sunday morning.

No other information regarding the patient was immediately available.

According to the Belmont County Health Department, there has been 64 positive coronavirus cases in the area.

The Ohio Department of Health accidentally reported 68 confirmed cases in Belmont County. However, those four additional cases were intended for Marion County.

The Ohio Department of Health is expected to provide a COVID-19 update at 2 p.m.

Latest Posts: