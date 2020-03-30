Fourth employee at Tony Teramana Cancer Center tests positive for COVID-19

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Jefferson County Health Department announced another staff member at the Trinity Tony Teramana Cancer Center has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The individual was among the five new positive COVID-19 cases announced in Jefferson County on Monday. There are currently 10 confirmed cases in the county.

The employee was identified through the health department’s contact tracing process.

Trinity Health System and UPMC confirmed three other employees tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

