Free Covid-19 testing in Marshall County

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Marshall County Health Department will conduct free COVID-19 testing tomorrow (October 22, 2020)

The testing will be held from 11 AM 7 PM at the Marshall County Health Department.

Testing will be available for all individuals in Marshall County including asymptomatic

individuals.

Proof of insurance is NOT required.

Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in

returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal

guardian

Testing is on a first come, first serve basis.