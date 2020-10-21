Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Marshall County Health Department will conduct free COVID-19 testing tomorrow (October 22, 2020)
The testing will be held from 11 AM 7 PM at the Marshall County Health Department.
Testing will be available for all individuals in Marshall County including asymptomatic
individuals.
Proof of insurance is NOT required.
Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in
returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal
guardian
Testing is on a first come, first serve basis.
- Gov. Justice announces $25 million in funds to help with utility bills
- OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead to 3 criminal charges
- Newspaper sues West Virginia University over closed meetings
- WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update
- Free Covid-19 testing in Marshall County