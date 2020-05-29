Free COVID-19 testing in Randolph County; youth sports to resume statewide

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — According to Governor Jim Justice, more than 110 inmates at the Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County, have the virus, as do a handful of employees.

There is concern some of those workers may have carried COVID-19 into the community, so there is now an effort to find out who’ve they’ve been in touch with through so-called, contact tracing.

“We have 33 DHHR employees who have completed the instructions and the course for contact tracing. So we have more and more people who are available to follow a lead as we get a positive case,” said Bill Crouch, Secretary of WV Dept. of Health & Human Resources.

There will also be free testing from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday at Randolph County at locations in Elkins and Mill Creek.

“Your concerns are valid. And employee could have very well transmitted this back home, or in a store in the area, of whatever like that,” said Gov. Jim Justice, R-WV.

On a brighter note, the Governor announced non-contact youth sports could resume practices on June 8, 2020, and games with spectators June 22, 2020, but there will be precautions.

“Provided, provided, there is absolute mandatory social distancing,” Justice said.

“Governor Justice said 11 West Virginia cities and counties have now completed all their paperwork for federal CARES Act funding that will reimburse them for COVID-19 expenses. He wants all other cities and counties to the same,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

