Free COVID-19 Testing will be held in Wheeling on Friday and Saturday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – On Friday and Saturday, June 5 and 6, , from 9:00am to 4:00pm, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will be holding a Free COVID-19 Testing Clinic at Laughlin Chapel, located 129 ½ 18th Street in Wheeling, according to health department administrator Howard Gamble.

This open clinic has no residency restrictions. The clinic is for those with or without symptoms. No insurance is needed.

Participants must bring a driver’s license, photo ID or other proof of address. Patients under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

This is a mass drive up testing clinic and participants will be tested either in their personal vehicles or at a walk-up location near the Laughlin Chapel.

This special clinic is being host by the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department and the Wheeling-Ohio County Emergency Management Agency with support from the West Virginia National Guard, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Office of Minority Affairs.

For more information call the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department at (304) 234-3682.