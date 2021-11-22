Free COVID testing to help reduce possible holiday spike

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you are gathering for the Thanksgiving and black Friday shopping, you may be concerned about those COVID numbers, but a local organization is trying to help prevent a further increase.

Roxby Labs is partnering with Ohio County Schools and the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department to offer free COVID-19 testing on November 28 in the upper parking lot of the former OVMC building. Testing begins at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday and continues until Noon.

Results should be available by the next day.

Our lab staff is going to be working overtime on Sunday to make sure people have results back for school or work Monday morning. This is to try to mitigate any spread of COVID-19 after the the holiday when everybody is meeting with friends and family indoors. Dr. Natasha Smith, Chief Scientific Officer, Roxby Labs

The testing is open to the public with no age or residency requirements, but ID is required.

Roxby Labs and the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department also offer free testing at the OVMC site Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.