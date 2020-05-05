Free lawncare for COVID-19 workers on the frontlines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTRF) – Those working on the fronlines of the COVID-19 pandemic can get a little help to make sure their homes are taken care of.

Cub Cadet and TaskEasy are giving emergency workers s a free month of lawn mowing services. That’s up to two cuts, every other week.

Doctors, nurses, paramedics, EMTs, police officers and firefighters in more than 12,000 cities can apply.

Cub Cadet is donating up to $200,000 for TaskEasy contractors to provide these services.

Lawncare was named an essential service because the maintenance reduces wildfire risks, helps prevent pest infestations and keeps homes in safe conditions.

Fore more information and to apply, visit cubcadet.com/heroes.