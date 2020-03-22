Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

GameStop argues it’s an ‘essential business’

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource, WTRF Web Staff

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CNN/WTRF) – As hundreds of retail stores close during the coronavirus outbreak, one chain argues its locations are ‘essential.’

There are hundreds of GameStop stores still open across the U.S. This includes states such as New York, where the governor has ordered non-essential businesses to close.

However, the video game retailer argues it is essential, as it sells computer equipment to help people work from home.

Some GameStop employees say computer equipment geared for work from home is sold only in select stores while others have accused the retailer of trying to profit off a spike in video game shopping amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Video game sales have increased for both in-store and online retailers.

On Friday, March 20, GameStop announced that stores in California and Pennsylvania were closing.

