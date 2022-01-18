Get Free at Home COVID-19 tests; Order here

Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

The website to get free at-home COVID-19 tests is now live

Starting Jan. 18, people can visit https://www.covidtests.gov/ to order their free at-home tests or you can go directly to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) order form here:  https://special.usps.com/testkits.

Last week President Biden doubled down and plans to have 1 billion rapid at-home COVID-19  tests be distributed free to Americans, along with the most protective N95 masks.

The website says the order should be limited to one order per residential address

The one order includes 4 individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests that will ship on January

CLICK HERE TO ORDER FREE AT HOME COVID TESTS

You can click here to register for a testing kit.

