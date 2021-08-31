Getting your first COVID shot but not your second is not a great idea, health officials say

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) – Health officials have concerns that people who don’t get their second shot are not getting their optimum immunity.

At the Ohio County Health Department, they have some theories about why people do that.

They say some people may have had a reaction to the first dose, and they don’t want to get it again.

They explain other people believe that spreading out their doses over a longer time will give them longer immunity.

Health officials say it doesn’t work that way, and those people are ending up with less immunity.

They also say some people just forgot, and that’s acceptable and understood.

If you haven’t gotten your second dose, you need to get it because as the booster program rolls in, it’s going to be a bit of a challenge when we run to mass vaccination clinics. Those getting boosters, it’s the same vaccine but you’re going to be competing with everybody looking for their third booster vaccine and you’re only getting your second. And at some point, you’ll have to get your third, six to eight months down the road. Howard Gamble, Ohio County Health Department Administrator

I’m getting my booster shot and I think it’s extremely important for the public to get this. We want to try to put this behind us. It’s FDA approved. And I see no reason in the world why we don’t want to get the shot and put this behind us. Jim Frio, Auctioneer and Business Owner

They say the two brands that require two doses, Pfizer and Moderna, have precise times for getting the second dose.

That’s to maximize immunity.

The third brand, Johnson and Johnson, requires only one shot.