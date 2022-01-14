Going on a cruise soon? The CDC is no longer mandating COVID-19 guidelines on cruise ships; What this means

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-Going on a cruise soon? The CDC will no longer mandate COVID-19 guidelines on cruise ships starting tomorrow, but that doesn’t mean they’re going away for good.

It’s now up to the individual cruise lines to enforce them, and in many cases, they are.

The Royal Caribbean cruise lines will still keep their strict policy. That includes having proof of vaccination, getting tested before your trip, and wearing masks indoors. There are also excursion rules and limited capacity.

The Uniglobe travel agency says most cruise lines are making the same call: to keep the guidelines.

“Cruise lines, the all-inclusives in the Caribbean… everyone has a set of protocols. Nobody wants to have a problem. Nobody wants their clients to come in and get sick, so they’ve got a lot of protocols in place, and and we’re seeing people just ready to go. They want to go and they want to go now, and I don’t blame them.” Bill Bryson, owner of Uniglobe Travel

Other cruise lines, like Norwegian, Carnival, and Princess, also will keep their strict COVID-19 guidelines.