Good Shepherd Nursing Home residents remain virus-free

Ohio County, W.Va.–The second week of COVID-19 testing at Good Shepherd Nursing Home revealed that all residents remain free of the virus. This is the second consecutive week that all tests were negative.

Administrator Donald R. Kirsch announced the good news but noted that one staff member tested positive.

“The staff member is showing no signs or symptoms of the virus and has left Good Shepherd to self-isolate for 14 days,” he said.

The latest round of tests included approximately 450 residents and staff.

“Currently, none of our residents or staff have elevated temperatures. In addition, neither group is showing any other signs or symptoms of the virus,” he said.

Good Shepherd will remain closed to visitors and will keep residents isolated for another 14 days while residents and staff are retested.

“Our goal is to have no new cases over that period. We ask the community to please keep us in your prayers,” Kirsch said.

Kirsch noted that Good Shepherd’s sister facility, the Welty Home, is doing well.

“All residents and staff are fine and have no signs or symptoms of the virus,” he said.

He thanked the residents, staff and families of Good Shepherd and Welty Home for their shared commitment to keeping everyone healthy.