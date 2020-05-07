Good Shepherd releases update on COVID-19 mitigation efforts

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- The following is a statement, in full, was provided by Good Shepherd Nursing Home.

As part of the coronavirus testing protocol mandated by Governor Justice with the assistance of the National Guard, 178 residents of Good Shepherd Nursing Home and 283 members of our staff were tested.

As of May 5, 2020, all tests were reported as negative with the exception of one (1) resident’s test which was initially reported as positive on April 30, 2020.

Later that same day, a second COVID-19 test was done and the result was negative.

Another confirmatory test was done on May 1, 2020, and that test was also negative.

Based on the negative results of the resident’s second and third tests and the negative results of all other tests administered at the Home to both staff and residents, the initial positive result of a single resident is in question.

The resident was asymptomatic at the time of all three (3) tests and remains asymptomatic at this time.

Nonetheless, despite any doubts about the first test result, the resident remained in the Home’s isolation unit consistent with our coronavirus protocols.

The resident has fulfilled all isolation requirements without any signs or symptoms of the virus.

She is happy to have been returned to her room and is resting comfortably.

Good Shepherd Nursing Home has been in close contact with the Ohio County Health Department and the West Virginia DHHR and has provided more detailed information to our residents and their families and employees.

The Home will remain vigilant and act with an abundance of caution in dealing with the COVID-19 risk.

Prior to the mandatory testing recently conducted upon the Order of the Governor, Good Shepherd had already implemented a COVID-19 preparedness and action plan.

No visitors have been permitted into Good Shepherd since March 13, 2020.

From that same date, all employees entering the Home have their temperatures taken and symptom surveillance monitoring is conducted prior to each shift.

Any staff member with an elevated temperature or other symptoms consistent with COVID-19 is required to present a negative test result before they return to work.

During this same period, all Good Shepherd residents have been continuously monitored for symptoms.

At present, all residents’ temperatures are taken every 8 hours.

Any resident with an elevated temperature (99° or above) is monitored every 4 hours.

All residents who require inpatient treatment at an outside medical facility are tested before they return to Good Shepherd.

Within the Home, since the virus was first perceived as a threat, additional cleaning and infection precautions have been taken.

Good Shepherd will continue its current quarantine, cleaning, screening, testing, and isolation procedures for the foreseeable future in accordance with the evolving guidance provided by the WVDHHR and the Ohio County Health Department and their federal counterparts.

Any interested family member with questions may call Don Kirsch, Administrator of Good Shepherd Nursing Home at (304) 242-1093.

Good Shepherd Nursing Home