Good Shepherd resident to receive antibody test after negative results for COVID-19

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported a positive case for COVID-19 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home on Saturday.

However, the resident was tested a second and third time with both tests coming back negative, according to officials at Good Shepherd.

All other 461 residents and staff at Good Shepherd Nursing Home have tested negative as well.

The 89-year-old resident is currently in isolation, in an abundance of caution, but shows no symptoms of the coronavirus.

Officials at Good Shepherd are working closely with the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health. An antibody test will be administered soon to determine if the resident previously contracted the virus unknowingly.

