Gov. DeWine advises vaccinations, masks for schoolchildren in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is urging schools to require that all schoolchildren wear a mask as the delta variant of the coronavirus drives up cases and hospitalization.

DeWine says the best way to protect students is send children under the age of 12 to school with a mask and to ensure students 12-17 receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Republican governor’s Tuesday plea comes as the state’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 1,197.43 new cases per day on Aug. 1 to 2,567.71 new cases per day on Aug. 15.