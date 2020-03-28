Gov. DeWine asks Ohioans to provide more PPE for state healthcare workers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine asked Ohioans during his Saturday news conference COVID-19, to help provide personal protection equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers in the state.

“It should be no secret to anyone that we have a real, real shortage,” DeWine stated in regards to the amount of PPE in the state. “We’re talking about masks, we’re talking about goggles, gloves, gowns, face shields, other essential items that are essential to keep people at the front line, the real heroes of this story, who are out there every single day.”

Ohio has received its share from the national stockpile, according to DeWine, but it wasn’t enough.

“We need a lot, lot more,” said DeWine during his Saturday news conference.

In response, DeWine has asked Ohioans to donate, manufacture or provide the following PPE to help healthcare workers:

Surgical gowns

Face/surgical masks

Gloves (vinyl)

N-95 respirators

Isolation gowns

Face shields

Foot coverings

Tyvek coveralls

Thermometers

Ventilator tubing

While there is a longer list, DeWine said those are the top 10 most needed. For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

