FILE-This Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo shows Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine looking on during a press conference at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio. (J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune via AP, file)

Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine have been exposed to two staff members who have recently tested positive for COVID.

Both of the DeWine’s have been fully vaccinated and received their boosters, and have tested negative for COVID at this time and have no symptoms.

The DeWine’s will not participate in previously scheduled events in person through Sunday and will continue to be tested daily for COVID.