Gov. DeWine extends Ohio curfew for three more weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state’s curfew has been extended until Jan. 23 in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The statewide curfew runs daily from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. It does not apply to those coming and going from work, those who have an emergency or need medical care. It’s also not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to the pharmacy.

Picking up carryout or drive-thru food is permitted. Establishments must stop serving food and drink to in-person customers at 10 p.m.

“As you can see our numbers are sort of in a flux and they are not going down. They are not going down and we need to see what happens in regard to the holidays and if there’s an aftermath,” DeWine said.

He said the curfew is extending because we don’t know the effect the holidays may have on our hospital and health care systems.