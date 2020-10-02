Gov DeWine Issues Statement on President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Testing Positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement on the news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.
“Fran and I join our fellow Ohioans in praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they announced early today that they have both tested positive for COVID-19.
“Along with millions of others, we extend our prayers and best wishes to the President and First Lady during this time for a speedy recovery and for their good health.”
