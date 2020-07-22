Gov.Dewine issues travel advisory to states with COVID-19 positivity rate

Coronavirus

Columbus, OH (WTRF)- Gov. Dewine issued a travel advisory to states with a 15 % or higher positivity rate.

Gov. DeWine addressed a situation where 45 students from Belmont County recently traveled to Myrtle Beach.

Sixteen of those travelers initially tested positive for COVID-19. Now, 28 of those travelers have.

The governor has now issued a travel advisory for those who travel to and from nine states and Puerto Rico.

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Mississippi
  • Nevada
  • Puerto Rico
  • South Carolina
  • Texas

Travelers from those states are asked to self-quarantine at home or in a hotel for 14 days. This applies to those who live in Ohio and those who visit from another state.

