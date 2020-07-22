Gov.Dewine issues travel advisory to states with COVID-19 positivity rate

**If you are viewing this story on the WTRF mobile app, click here**

Columbus, OH (WTRF)- Gov. Dewine issued a travel advisory to states with a 15 % or higher positivity rate.

Gov. DeWine addressed a situation where 45 students from Belmont County recently traveled to Myrtle Beach.

Sixteen of those travelers initially tested positive for COVID-19. Now, 28 of those travelers have.

The governor has now issued a travel advisory for those who travel to and from nine states and Puerto Rico.

Alabama

Arizona

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Mississippi

Nevada

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

Texas

Travelers from those states are asked to self-quarantine at home or in a hotel for 14 days. This applies to those who live in Ohio and those who visit from another state.