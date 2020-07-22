**If you are viewing this story on the WTRF mobile app, click here**
Columbus, OH (WTRF)- Gov. Dewine issued a travel advisory to states with a 15 % or higher positivity rate.
Gov. DeWine addressed a situation where 45 students from Belmont County recently traveled to Myrtle Beach.
Sixteen of those travelers initially tested positive for COVID-19. Now, 28 of those travelers have.
The governor has now issued a travel advisory for those who travel to and from nine states and Puerto Rico.
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Mississippi
- Nevada
- Puerto Rico
- South Carolina
- Texas
Travelers from those states are asked to self-quarantine at home or in a hotel for 14 days. This applies to those who live in Ohio and those who visit from another state.
- Kim K asks public to show compassion, empathy to Kanye West; says he’s bipolar
- West Virginia man accused of shooting at newspaper delivery man, yelling about drug sales
- Gov.Dewine issues travel advisory to states with COVID-19 positivity rate
- OSCEA discusses fall education plans amid COVID pandemic
- Wheeling cancels August entertainment events