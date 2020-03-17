Gov. DeWine offers Ohioans advice on handling funerals, weddings amid COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued guidance to Ohioans on how they could safely handle upcoming funerals and weddings during his Tuesday afternoon news conference.

DeWine has ordered that all schools, restaurants, bars and other recreational facilities close during the coronavirus outbreak.

However, funerals, weddings and religious gatherings were not impacted by this order.

When asked by reporters how families should address upcoming funerals and weddings, DeWine shared the following:

“I can tell you, we were contacted by a friend of mine who had somebody in the family who died. They were talking about how do we deal with this. They came to the conclusion that they would have their own service, but they would postpone the public service until later,” the Governor said.

He acknowledges that “this is certainly very difficult for families” but suggests that Ohioans could take a similar approach.

“People plan weddings for a long, long time, and again, we would just ask them to figure out a way to celebrate the wedding, but maybe postpone the big celebration,” he continued. “The last thing that any of us want is for a funeral or a wedding to be the cause of someone else dying. Very happy occasion as far as the wedding, but you don’t want someone in the family to get sick. Obviously, it’s difficult for relatives from out of state now to get in.”