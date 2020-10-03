Gov. Dewine, Ohio first lady and Lt. Gov. Husted test negative for COVID-19

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—This evening, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, and Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted all received their results from COVID-19 tests taken today, and all tested negative.
