Gov. DeWine orders adult day services closed in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says that adult day services in Ohio will be closed amid the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

During his daily news briefing Saturday, DeWine announced that all adult day services for people with developmental disabilities in Ohio will be closed, with the exception of settings of 10 people or less.

“Our concern is for them, as it has been for everyone else, that they congregate in large numbers. That is not good. That is a danger to them,” said DeWine.

Adult day services are place where people with developmental disabilities can get workforce training, along with social and recreational opportunities, and skill building.

DeWine acknowledged that the concern was being able to get these people the services they need, but the state is making provisions to provide care for these individuals.

