Gov. DeWine signs bill protecting essential workers from civil lawsuits

Columbus, OH (WTRF)- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed a bill that will give certain entities immunity from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

Employers protected from liability for injury, death, or loss that was caused by the transmission of the coronavirus would include hospital workers, volunteers, grocery store employees, churches, and delivery drivers.

The bill is retroactive to March 9; the date the state of emergency in Ohio was declared.

Under HB 606, lawsuits are still permitted in cases where someone is accused of helping to spread the virus through intentional or wanton misconduct or reckless disregard of the consequences.

The bill will last through September 2021.

