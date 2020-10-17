Gov. Dewine signs health order changing COVID-19 measures for adult day services and senior centers

COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Friday announced that Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes signed the Amended Director’s Order on the Opening of Adult Day Services and Senior Centers.

Adult day services and senior centers were permitted to reopen September 21, 2020. 

This order makes two changes – it lifts the requirement for facilities to test all participants and staff, and clarifies that all participants must wear facial coverings.

