Gov. DeWine signs health order limiting mass gatherings

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced a health order limiting mass gatherings in the state.

➡ @OHdeptofhealth issued a revised health order to limit mass gatherings. To minimize the spread of #COVID19 through airborne particles passing between people in close contact, wedding receptions, funeral repasts, and other banquet events are subject to these restrictions ⬇ pic.twitter.com/mty0m1VbNt — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 16, 2020

DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Health issued the revised health order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Wedding receptions, funeral repasts, and other banquet events are subject to these restrictions:

No socializing or activities in open congregate areas and no dancing

Guests must be seated at all times. Traditional wedding reception events such as first dance, toasts, and cutting the cake are permitted

If serving food and beverages, guests must be served at their seats. No self-serve buffets permitted and no self-serve bar areas

Masks must be worn at all times unless actively consuming food or beverages

No more than 10 people seated to a table, and those individuals must be from the same household.

It was noted that the health order does not apply to religious observances.